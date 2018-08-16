Chawapiwa outshines Khama

ZIMBABWE international forward Talent Chawapiwa outshone his countryman Khama Billiat on Tuesday night as Baroka FC stretched Kaizer Chiefs to the limit in a South African Premiership match that ended 1-1 in Polokwane.

Chawapiwa has been one of the standout players in Supa Diski in the new season and reports have claimed he is being eyed by both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The winger was virtually unplayable all night with his pace and guile opening the left channel of the Chiefs rearguard now and again.

He said coach Wedson Nyirenda’s half-time speech changed their mindset for the second half.

Chiefs have now failed to win in their first three matches’ failed to secure their first win in the Absa Premiership after playing to a stalemate with the Limpopo outfit.

“Firstly I want to thank God for today, it’s now the second (Man of the Match award) in a row,” the Zimbabwean told SuperSport TV.

“Going back to the match I think in the second half we did better because of the instructions of the coach. The coach told us what we were not doing.

“He said we must not give them too much respect, we can go out and win this game.”

Chawapihwa also lamented the Limpopo side’s finishing in front of goal.

“That has been our main problem (scoring goals). Every game we get so many chances but our finishing is very poor. I think we’re going to work on it in the upcoming games,” he added.

Nyirenda feels his charges are getting better with each day, following their draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

“It was not going to be easy for us. In the first half Kaizer Chiefs controlled the most parts of the game,” Nyirenda told SuperSport TV.

Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has criticised some of the club’s fans for not supporting the team during matches and urges patience as they look to improve.

Last week, while the team was 3-1 down against Bidvest Wits, fans vocally expressed their discontent at the players’ performances as they called for substitutions in the second half, while booing individuals on the park.

“Yes, I know the supporters (expectations), but please, I want also the fans to support the players during the game. We need our fans to support the players,” urged Solinas.

“During the game is not the moment to criticise the players. The players need support during the game. This is a real fan. A real fan is when you support your club and players.

“After, when we finish the game — yes, you can judge the players. But during the game, no. The players need support.

“(Bernard) Parker is a Kaizer Chiefs player and he needs support. The players in training work hard, believe me, they work hard and put effort in training.”

The Italian tactician bemoaned the congested schedule.

“Yes, I need time to improve [the team]. In my opinion, to improve a football team it requires training sessions, because that’s where you fix the mistakes,” he added. — Sports Reporter/Kick-Off.