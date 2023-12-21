Chawaguta gets interim Chevrons role

FORMER Chevrons coach, Walter Chawaguta has returned to the senior national cricket team as head coach for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Chawaguta served as Zimbabwe’s head coach in 2008.

This follows the resignation by Zimbabwe cricket legend, Dave Houghton on Tuesday following the home series against Ireland.

Zimbabwe lost both the ODI and T20I series, forcing Houghton to throw in the towel with the ZC board accepting his resignation Wednesday.

Chawaguta will lead a technical team that includes Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant Coach/Batting Coach), Steve Kirby (Bowling Coach), Erick Chauluka (Fielding Coach), Walter Karimanzira (Fitness and Conditioning Trainer), Amato Machikicho (Physiotherapist), Alistair Chambe (Team Doctor) and Mufaro Chiturumani (Analyst).

Darlington Majonga will double up as Team Manager and Media Manager, while Lovemore Banda will be the Logistics Manager.

Currently, Chawaguta is in charge at provincial first-class side Tuskers, while he has also been involved over the years as a batting consultant for the Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National team.

Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in three ODI matches scheduled for 6, 8 and 11 January before the two sides meet in as many T20I fixtures pencilled in for 14, 16 and 18 January.

All the matches will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo –Sports Reporter/Zim Cricket.