Chauke optimistic ahead World Champs

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

WIITH a few days before the World Athletics Championships gets underway in the United States, coach Benson Chauke, who has been working with marathon runner Isaac Mpofu, says their target is to improve his time at the meet.

The championships start this Friday in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

The global meet is running until July 24 and Zimbabwe are fielding three athletes including Mpofu, in the men’s marathon.

He qualified for marathon with a time of 2 hours 10 minutes 24 seconds during the Durban International Marathon in May.

Chauke said they have had an encouraging build-up and they are hoping for an improved time.

“Usually we don’t want to put pressure on the athlete by saying he will definitely make this. But it is our desire to just improve on the time that he attained in the Durban Marathon, if all things work together and the weather there would be conducive.

“We understand it might be hot, so we don’t know how hot it would be and that might have an effect on him.

“But we are just doing the best that we can to prepare him in terms of his splits as he run so that if he maintains those splits and the weather is conducive for a good time he does not leg behind,” said Chauke.

The men’s marathon is scheduled for Sunday.

Mpofu is expected to leave for the United States on Wednesday.