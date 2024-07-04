Charumbira welcomes PAP audit

Chief Charumbira said this yesterday during his presentation of PAP’s performance report during the ongoing third session of the sixth PAP in Midrand, South Africa.

Farirai Machivenyika in MIDRAND, South Africa

Pan African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira has welcomed the decision by the African Union’s executive council to institute a forensic audit of the organisation following internal conflict that rocked the institution between last August and February this year.

Chief Charumbira said this yesterday during his presentation of PAP’s performance report during the ongoing third session of the sixth PAP in Midrand, South Africa.

The internal conflicts were instigated by one of PAP’s vice presidents, Dr Ashebir Gayo, who took over the running of the institution without due process after Chief Charumbira had to step down by operation of the law when Zimbabwe was going for the August 23 harmonised elections.

The PAP membership is open to sitting MPs and Chief Charumbira, who was its president before the elections, had to step down.

When Dr Gayo took over, he made allegations of financial impropriety against Chief Charumbira, resulting in the executive council calling for a forensic audit which, the PAP president welcomed yesterday.

“The bureau (PAP leadership) welcomed the independent forensic audit as an opportunity for the institution and its leadership to repair its reputation which had been tainted by false and malicious allegations of misappropriation of funds and corruption,” he said, adding: “The forensic audit is most welcome there is nothing they will find that incriminates the president.”

The PAP president also said the allegations had negatively affected its credibility and ability to raise additional funds from partners and the supplementary budget.

Meanwhile, Dr Gayo yesterday called for unity among PAP members.

“Let us all be united, let us all work together and move forward,” he said.

Chief Charumbira was re-elected PAP president at elections held in February.