Charumbira takes PAP reinvigoration drive to Niger

George Maponga in Masvingo

Pan African Parliament(PAP) President Chief Fortune Charumbira has met Niger President Mr Mohamed Bazoum to share notes and discuss issues around the continental legislative body as he doubles down on efforts to make sure the AU organ has more teeth to effect transformative change in Africa.

PAP under the stewardship of Chief Charumbira has been working round the clock to emerge out of a shell and become a truly representative body of the African people which is a hot spot for solutions to challenges hampering development in arguably the world’s least developed continent.

Chief Charumbira is the face of a new PAP Bureau that was inaugurated into office in June 2022 on the crest of a drive to renew, revive, reinvigorate and rebuild the South Africa-based PAP for the continental legislative body to be relevant as an antidote to an array of the continent’s ills such as endless wars and conflicts, unconstitutional changes of power, disease, droughts and forced migration.

It is in this light that the PAP President held a tet-a-tet with the Niger President in a fruitful engagement, in the capital Niamey, which testifies to the current PAP Bureau’s drive to pull all the stops to make sure Africa is a new and better place for its citizenry.

A statement from Chief Charumbira’s office says the meeting between Chief Charumbira and President Bazoum fits in the frame of the PAP reinvigoration drive.

“The two men(Niger’s President Bazoum and Chief Charumbira) discussed the state of affairs at the Pan-African Parliament with a focus on how the political leaders elected in June 2022 have successfully renewed and reinvigorated the continental parliament,” said the statement.

“The President of PAP also outlined the support required by the parliament to become more effective in delivering on its mandate.”

President Bazoum is a former member of PAP and served the continental legislative body alongside Chief Charumbira.

The Niger leader hailed Chief Charumbira for his leadership as PAP head commending notable progress in the renewal and reinvigoration drive.

Chief Charumbira was accompanied on his Niger jaunt by PAP third Vice President Mrs Lucia Dos Passos together with a delegation of Niger MPs at PAP.