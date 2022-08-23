Charumbira speaks on Angolan election

Zvamaida Murwira in Midrand, South Africa

PAN African Parliament has implored Angola to have a peaceful general election and urged political leaders in that country to accept the election outcome.

In an interview with journalists here, PAP president, Chief Fortune Charumbira said the elections management body in Angola should also exercise fairness in administering elections to avoid disputes, which he said had the potential to cause conflict.

“Please our brothers and sisters in Angola, we are in a world and times where people are supposed to choose who governs them. We plead to Angola to vote freely and allow people to express their will. Let us not force our will on the people and whatever result comes out let us respect them. The tendency not to accept results is a recipe for conflict on the continent,” said President Charumbira speaking on the sidelines of an ongoing PAP strategic and reorientation workshop being held at PAP head office in South Africa.

“All those managing elections, I want to implore that they have to show that they are independent and fair.”

Angola’s general elections are scheduled to be held tomorrow to elect the President and the National Assembly.

Incumbent President Joao Lourenco is eligible for one more term.

The ruling MPLA led by President Lourenco since 2017 has governed Africa’s second biggest oil producer since independence from Portugal in 1975.

He will square off with Unita leader, Mr Adalberto Costa Junior and three other candidates.