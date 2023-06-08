Charumbira in Rwanda for AU Retreat

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Pan African Parliament president and Chiefs Council president, Fortune Charumbira is in Kigali, Rwanda for a three-day African Union Retreat aimed at discussing reforms of the continental body and its development blueprint Agenda 2063.

The discussion will focus on the mandate of various AU bodies including PAP and brainstorm what reforms are needed to strengthen them so that they are in line with modern developments and aspirations.

Chief Charumbira was welcomed in Rwanda by Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Rwanda, Professor Charity Manyeruke.

PAP is pushing for several reforms that include active involvement in budget formulation that will ensure the availability of resources commensurate with its mandate such as observation of elections in member countries.

In previous meetings held, PAP members have bemoaned inadequate resources which they felt had an adverse effect in discharging their mandate.

Chief Charumbira is expected to present the case of PAP and suggest possible reforms required so that it fulfils its objectives as a continental legislative assembly.

Those earmarked to address the Retreat include African Union Chairperson Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat and Permanent Representative Council chairperson, Youssouph Assoumani.

The Retreat is also expected to discuss the peace and security situation in the continent and discuss how to deal with political hotspots such as Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo among others some of which have threatened the stability of the continent.

The Retreat on the Reforms and the Agenda 2063 is an important opportunity for African Union bodies to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the continent.

The discussions and presentations will provide a platform for African leaders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and develop strategies for addressing the pressing issues facing the continent.