Charity inspires Ukraine based singer

Kundai Marunya

Arts Correspondent

Many may know him from his hit “Zondo” which has close to half a million views accumulated since its release in June.

Some know him from collaborating with controversial rapper Stunner on “Jibilika” or his song “Muzukuru” with dancehall chanter Tocky Vibez.

He has been doing well in music with classy videos that match international standards containing luxury cars, expensive mansions and top class video vixens.

Rising afro-pop musician Courage Dhuku a.k.a Ceeblazer said he draws his inspiration from a zeal to help those in need.

“What inspires me is the less fortunate people out there. I realised I have a good voice and thought of using it to sing and raise finances to support those less fortunate,” he said.

Ceeblazer has thus far donated to Charity House in Ukraine but wishes to also give back to charities in Zimbabwe.

“So far I helped one single charity here in Ukraine. I am trying to cover Zimbabwe soon, as charity begins at home,” he said.

Ceeblazer was born and raised in Harare. He completed his primary education at Marimba Park Primary before moving to Rusununguko High in Bromley for his secondary education and Oriel Boys for his high school.

“I started music when I was 15 years old. I grew up listening to Akon and I was in the school choir from primary level.

“I performed at many music concerts at a young age but I did not get a chance to record because of financial difficulties,” he said.

Ceeblazer recorded his first song “I Love You Lord” with his friend Wakanaka Mavhunga in 2013.

Since then he has released over 40 singles available online.

“I kept on singing and releasing songs trying to grow, but it was difficult.

“My target is to be an internationally recognised artists and connect with people through music,” he said.

Ceeblazer is currently working on his first studio album to be released soon.