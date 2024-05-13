Charitable Harare youths support children with neurological disorders

Peter Tanyanyiwa Herald Correspondent

In an effort to complement Government’s efforts, a group of young people in Harare has joined forces to support children with neurological disorders through the Charity Project.

The team behind the initiative include Mr Mark Chunga, the founder; Ms Wadzanai Majuru, the operations manager; Ms Natasha Machingura, the programs manager and Mr Munyaradzi Edmore Kashiri, the finance manager.

Emphasising on the importance of collaboration, the group has formed partnerships with various organisations and schools to support children with neurological disorders.

The disorders, often characterised by a range of physical and cognitive impairments, present substantial challenges for affected children and their families.

While these conditions cannot be cured, the youth-led initiative seeks to enhance the affected children’s quality of life through a variety of projects and support systems.

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend in Harare, Mr Chunga said the organisation has plans to expand their reach beyond Harare. Their goal is to reach and help as many children with neurological disorders as possible, irrespective of their location.

“We have initiated various projects to support and finance this important cause, including a chicken rearing project. Our mission is to bring comfort and relief to the lives of these children and their families, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in their lives,” said Mr Chunga.

So far, the Charity Project has distributed wheelchairs, donated food and other items to affected children.

The group’s unwavering dedication to this cause has attracted attention and support from various quarters, with many expressing admiration for the selfless initiative taken by these young people.