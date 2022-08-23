Chapungu Queens maintain pressure on the leading pack

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

PERKINS Nyamutamba-coached Chapungu Queens maintained pressure on the pacesetters in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League when they beat Faith Drive Academy in a Monday afternoon match at Manyame Air Base Sports Club.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side are four points behind pacesetters Herentals and two points behind second-placed Black Rhinos Queens.

Chapungu Queens forward Ethel Chinyerere was on target twice as the hosts made light work of Faith Drive.

The visitors scored their own goal as Chapungu’s attacks piled up.

The league is left with eight rounds of matches before the season ends.

The action continues in the league this weekend.