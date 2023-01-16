Chapungu Queens football club conduct trials

The Herald

CHAPUNGU Queens football club is inviting players who wish to be part of the club this season for trials conducted at Manyame Airbase.

The players that will impress the technical department headed by Perkins “Yellow” Nyamutamba will be offered contracts by the club.

The interested players will be assessed for the next two weeks at Manyame Airbase.

The players are encouraged to bring their national identity cards for identification at the premises.

The Air force of Zimbabwe outfit is preparing for the 2023 Super League season that is expected to start next month.

Some of the Super League clubs have started their pre-season training while some will kickstart their preparations in February.

