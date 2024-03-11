  • Today Mon, 11 Mar 2024

Chapepa ranked fourth at AJC

Chapepa ranked fourth at AJC Kuzivaishe Chapepa (left) and coach Terrence Mazungaire.

Sports Reporter

RISING Tennis star Kuzivaishe Chapepa put up a good fight at the just ended ITF/CAT 14-and-Under African Junior Championships in Togo to be ranked fourth overall.

Chapepa was one of the seven players that represented the country at the continental showpiece that ended over the weekend.

She produced the best performance when reaching the girls singles semi-finals after overcoming opponents from Egypt, Togo and Tunisia.

The other players that took part are Akeelah Khanye, Rutendo Thomu, Rufaro Ruwanza, Noah Samushonga, Anotipa Chigudu and Muchengeti Manzungu.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Kaindu ends Dynamos jinx at B/F . . . Hi... Sport

    Kaindu ends Dynamos jinx at B/F . . . Hi...

    Tadious Manyepo in BULAWAYO Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . .  (1)2 Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1 HIGHLANDERS laid a marker with this statement win over rivals Dynamos in an exciting Battle of Zimbabwe at […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments