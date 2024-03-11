Chapepa ranked fourth at AJC

Sports Reporter

RISING Tennis star Kuzivaishe Chapepa put up a good fight at the just ended ITF/CAT 14-and-Under African Junior Championships in Togo to be ranked fourth overall.

Chapepa was one of the seven players that represented the country at the continental showpiece that ended over the weekend.

She produced the best performance when reaching the girls singles semi-finals after overcoming opponents from Egypt, Togo and Tunisia.

The other players that took part are Akeelah Khanye, Rutendo Thomu, Rufaro Ruwanza, Noah Samushonga, Anotipa Chigudu and Muchengeti Manzungu.