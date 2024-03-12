Chapepa continues to make positive strides

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

RISING Tennis star Kuzivaishe Chapepa put up an encouraging performance at the just-ended ITF/CAT 14-and-Under African Junior Championships in Togo to finish in position four.

Chapepa was one of the seven players who represented the country at the continental event that ended over the weekend.

Zimbabwe was represented in both the girls’ and boys’ categories, with Chapepa being the top-ranked player. She was joined by Akeelah Khanye, Rutendo Thomu and Rufaro Ruwanza in the girls’ section.

Noah Samushonga, Anotipa Chigudu and Muchengeti Manzungu competed in the boys’ category.

Chapepa produced a brave performance when reaching the semi-finals after overcoming Fatima Ramy from Egypt 6-3, 7-6(4) in her opening match.

She went on to defeat Winner Gakpo of Togo 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to progress to the quarterfinals in which she beat Tunisia’s Melek Gamaoun 6-1, 6-4 to reach the last four.

She then lost to Maryam Achouri of Morocco in the semi-finals.

Khanye was ranked 16th while Thomu and Ruwanza were in position 21 and 24 overall.

In the boys’ section, Samushonga, Chigudu and Manzungu were placed 16, 20 and 28.

The players were under the guidance of coach Terrence Mazungaire for this tour, and he applauded Chapepa for her performance and the rest of the team for their efforts.

“Chapepa did extremely very well. A very impressive performance from her, especially considering that she is still 12 years old. She left everything on the court. She gave out her all in every match.”

Mazungaire said with most of the players still within the Under-14 age group, they have a chance of a better show next year.

“The team performed very well considering that the event was for the top 32 individuals in the continent. They were playing against the best in Africa. Every match was very tough. Some of their matches were 3 hours plus.

“The weather was also not favourable. But they did their best and I am very happy with their performance.

“Most of the team members are turning 13 this year, so next year they have a bigger chance of bringing better results than this year,” said Mazungaire.

Tennis Zimbabwe now shifted its focus to the African Games, hoping for some favourable results from their team. Tennis is one of the sports codes that have previously done well at the Games.

In 2011 Takanyi Garanganga won gold in Mozambique. In 2015 tennis contributed three bronze medals for Team Zimbabwe.

The tennis competition is expected to get underway this weekend.

The team is made up of Benjamin Lock, Benedict Badza, Tatenda Mutetwa, Rufaro Magarira, Sasha Chimedza, Tadiwanashe Mauchi, Courtney Lock and Tanyaradzwa Midzi.

Benjamin Lock and Magarira are the captains.

Garanganga will be leading the team as coach at the Games.