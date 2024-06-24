Chaos continues unabated in Doula, Cameroon

Lovemore Dube

ZIMBABWE 400m runner Tafadzwa Chiyangwa has been handed lane three in the event’s final this afternoon.

By virtue of his lane it means he was among the best three finishers in the times of the semi finals which had not been released 15 hours after the event.

Coach Lisimati Pakamile had to rush to the event to ensure that all is in order as athletes have been included in races whose preliminaries they were not part of.

Chengetai Mapaya found himself in the semis list for the 100m despite being away in Yaounde fixing his visa.

He is due to take part in the triple jump event on Tuesday.

Olympics bound Tapiwanashe Makarawu is the athlete who was due to participate in the semis after going through on Friday.

It is a sad state of affairs as athletes have had to wait for hours after warming up to take to the field and track for their events as organisers continue to fail to run the event.

Athletes are chasing their Olympics dream at this event.

This is the last competition for athletes to qualify for Paris. The qualifying window closes on June 30.

“This has had a negative impact in the team performance. The last competition was a mess, this one too, athletes do warm up for hours for an event which is slated for 1630 hours. When they are ready, they are told the event is at 2000 hours, athletes and body systems are not be ready for such eventualities,” fumed Pakamile.

Many athletes have been robbed of their positions and times.

Four top athletes have packed their bags and quit the competition.

Despite that, Pakamile said his athletes were still focused to do well in their respective events.

He had to get to the stadium early to ensure Chiyangwa is not removed or cheated of his semi final berth this afternoon.

The other reason he had left early was to try and correct the 4x100m preliminary round team in which only Makarawu appears.

They are due to run this evening.

The team consists of Daniel Kamungeremu, Ngoni Makusha, Chiyangwa and Makarawu.

Injured Denis Hove is the reserve athlete.

