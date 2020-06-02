Chanetsa now head of Sony ATV A&R

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

South Africa-based Zimbabwean-born Munyaradzi Chanetsa has been appointed head for Artist and Repertoire (A&R) at Sony ATV Music Publishing South Africa.

He began his journey yesterday, focusing on unearthing and putting faces to songwriters and producers from across the continent.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the 36-year-old said he was excited with the appointment and saw it as an opportunity to shed light on areas where there are a lot of grey spots.

“Ultimately, the more creatives they know, the better the decisions they’ll make resulting in a better functioning industry for all.

“These creatives are often forgotten, yet they are integral to the creation of music. I plan on educating these creatives, especially based in Zimbabwe as well as the rest of the continent on how to commercialise their works and generate additional revenue.

“I was approached by Sony ATV for the position as A&R Manager: Africa,” he said.

Chanetsa said his new responsibility is to scout for talent throughout the continent of Africa, promoting songwriters’ copyright and careers, and connecting them to bigger opportunities.

“I will also work closely with colleagues to pitch new and existing repertoire into the marketplace.

“The local music industry, and the continent at large, require a lot of attention and I am surprised that the entertainment sector is not formalised up-to date, which leads to the content creators suffering at the end of the day,” he explained.

Chanetsa who has worked with some of the greatest African musicians who include D’banj, Mi Casa, Nadia Nakai, the late Dr Tuku, Mr Eazi, Lira and Patoranking among others said the biggest challenge was the lack of education on how to manage their careers, which he plans to address by hosting workshops and song-writing camps.

However, Chanetsa once worked CAPASSO (Composers, Authors, Publishers Association of SA) where he served as head of licensing.

Prior to that, he was head of operations at Content Connect Africa while also assuming the role of managing director of Content Connect Ghana and Content Connect International.

Asked who his role model was, he picked Clarence Avant, who is also known as the Black Godfather.

“He is described as the ultimate ‘connecter’ and the most influential man in music circles. I find it extremely admirable how he used his influence to create opportunities for others. I am also inspired by my parents Godfrey and Joyce because of their unwavering love and support, I am the man I am, today,”