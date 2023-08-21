Chan on mission to train insurgents

Herald Reporter

A WELL known Government critic and CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s advisor Professor Stephen Chan was last night expected to land in the country reportedly to train opposition insurgents.

The rabid Government critic is also a karate sensei and heads the Jindokai Karate and Kobudo Association.

He is seeking to be in the country as part of a broader plan by the opposition to trigger mayhem if the poll results are not in their favour.

The Herald has it on good authority that Prof Chan through one, Paul Danisa of Jindokai Old Hararians, Zimbabwe recently applied for a visa to be allowed into the country between August 21 to September 4 to train karate.

He was expected to land at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last night.

Security sources said the arrival of Prof Chan, a decorated martial artist, raises eyebrows as it comes on the eve of the country’s elections which he has already said will not be free and fair, parroting the opposition’s defeatist line.

“Professor Stephen Chan, a known advisor to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, will be landing today (Sunday) at the Robert Mugabe International Airport, not as an observer, or an academic as he was in his previous visits to Zimbabwe known, instead, he is coming under the guise of a karate sensei and Head of Jindokai Karate and Kobudo Association; although it had been revealed that he is coming to train and lead militiamen to unleash violent protests, as was the case in the aftermath of the 2018 elections.

“Chan, who upon arrival will start training insurgents from the 21st of August, used his fellow martial artists, Kyoshi and Jindokai Old Hararians leader, Paul Danisa, to sanitise his presence. Danisa will act as the “host” yet in actual fact the sensei will be doing the bidding of the opposition”.

Prof Chan is also known as a professor of World Politics at London University, and calls himself an expert in African affairs.