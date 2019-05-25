Champions predict tough competition

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza, says this year’s league marathon will be the toughest with several teams having already presented their title credentials. The miners have started the campaign fairly well, with five wins and two draws in eight games, but find themselves two points behind leaders CAPS United.

The platinum miners have a date against Yadah at Rufaro this afternoon.

“If you look at the log standings after Match Day 10 (2018 season), Ngezi had not lost a game we had just lost one game and drew one game.

“So, this season, it is a little bit tight, the points from number four this season is 16, 17, 18 and 19 so it is a bit tight this season.

“Not taking anything away from what happened last season, this season it is a little bit competitive,” said Mapeza.

The FC Platinum coach will be boosted by the clean bill of health in his camp.

“It is not going to be easy for us, we are playing a team that is high on confidence after picking a point away from Ngezi.

“But morale in our camp is very high after the game against ZPC Kariba last week, so we just have to go there and try to get a positive result,” said Mapeza.

Fixtures

Today:

Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Herentals v Chapungu (NSS)

ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga)

Yadah v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Tomorrow:

Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo)

Mushowani Stars v Harare City (NSS)

Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro)

Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery)

Tel One v Highlanders (Barbourfields)