Chamisa stuck in the past

Gibson Nyikadzino Zimpapers Politics Hub

Former CCC leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, says he is still waiting for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to respond to his request to have Zimbabwe’s August 23, 2023 election results overturned.

Addressing the media in Harare this afternoon, Mr Chamisa, without providing evidence, said he was the legitimate winner of the 2023 elections and is now waiting to hear from SADC on what he termed “a clear path forward to resolve the governance crisis and leadership dispute”.

Sadc, through its outgoing chairperson, Angola’s President Joao Lourenco, endorsed Zimbabwe’s August 23, 2023 elections that retained President Mnangagwa as “exemplary and a major victory for democracy”.

However, the losing 2023 Presidential candidate is insisting on having fresh elections in Zimbabwe, which is in violation of the country’s constitutional provisions.

President Mnangagwa, who is the incoming SADC Chair, won 52.6 percent of the vote, with Mr Nelson Chamisa coming second with 44 percent.

Eight representatives of smaller political parties got a combined 3.4 percent of the vote.