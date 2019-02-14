Chamisa, NewsDay shamed

Herald Reporter

MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa and pro-opposition daily NewsDay peddled fake news about the death of Tinashe Kaitano of Kadoma in the recent anti-Zimbabwe propaganda campaign, The Herald can confirm. This publication has consistently pointed out how the private media and NGOs recently contrived to peddle a false narrative against Zimbabwe alleging State brutality and systematic rape against women.

The campaign was meant to tarnish the image of the country ahead of international meetings at the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU).

And in an exposure of the anti-Zimbabwe plot, Kaitano, who had been falsely reported as one of the victims of alleged violence by security services, appeared in court in Kadoma facing charges of burning a Zanu-PF office during last month’s violent protests.

Mr Chamisa, together with senior members of his party, addressed a Press conference at Harvest House and named Kaitano among 12 people he claimed had been killed by security forces.

“It has been difficult to collate figures and specific names due to circumstances of emergency in the country where more than 12 people have reportedly been killed in the past one-and-a-half weeks,” said Mr Chamisa.

On Monday, NewsDay made the same allegations in a story headlined “Army killings: ED demands evidence,” where it repeated the same narrative.

It cited Amnesty International and the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

“Despite the rebuttal by (President) Mnangagwa, respected human rights group Amnesty International (AI) on Sunday released a hard-hitting report containing names of victims of the State-sponsored fatal shootings, names of their relatives and physical addresses. The report titled, ‘Open for Business, Closed Dissent’ states that those shot, killed and injured were taken to Government hospitals,” said NewsDay.

Yesterday, the paper was left red-faced after a report by The Herald exposed the grand lie.

The Zimbabwe NGO Forum, cited in the NewsDay, denied ever naming Kaitano.