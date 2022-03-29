Chamisa, Mwonzora seek dialogue

Herald Reporters

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his political nemesis Mr Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T), have both pleaded with the ruling Zanu-PF for dialogue, just a day after the Saturday by-elections.

The double plea came when the two were separately addressing the media in Harare yesterday, after Zanu-PF made electoral gains in the opposition urban strongholds as it wrestled two seats from them to add to the seven it retained.

Chamisa who in the past has shunned dialogue and insisted he alone had the answer to Zimbabwe’s challenges, made an about-turn and acknowledged that the ruling “Zanu-PF is one of the key players from a historical perspective and also from a political reality”.

On the other hand, Mr Mwonzora said it was now time for dialogue to be a priority.

In 2018 after the general elections, President Mnangagwa set up the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), a platform for political dialogue among the 2018 Presidential election candidates.

Chamisa called for political dialogue as it was the only practical way.

“We need to have a political dialogue in the country. There are key parties that have a majority show and you know that Zanu PF is one of the key players from a historical perspective and also from political reality.

“We are the only other party that is big enough to have that conversation and have a serious course of action for the nation.”

Chamisa said there is need for a dialogue and a pre and post-election pact where leaders will agree on what is going to happen to those who are going to win and those going to lose.

Mr Mwonzora also said the MDC-T is committed to dialogue saying they will “continue to push for dialogue with vigour.”