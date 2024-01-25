Chamisa leaves CCC

Herald Reporter

Opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa has quit as leader of the faction-riddled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a year after the party’s formation.

The CCC political party was formed after the seemingly nomadic Chamisa dumped the MDC-Alliance.

Chamisa made the announcement today on X, asserting that there were fresh things that needed to be done.

“Fellow citizens, This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC,” announced Chamisa.