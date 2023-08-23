Chamisa defies electoral law

Blessings Chidakwa and Gwen Mugauri Zimpapers Elections Desk

IN defiance of the country’s electoral laws, CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has claimed to have won the elections although voting is still underway nationwide.

He also reiterated his statement that if he is not declared the winner, then the elections will be null and void.

Addressing the media soon after casting his vote at Kuwadzana East constituency Ward 44 in Harare, Mr Chamisa claimed to be the outright winner.

“There is going to be a new Government in this country. There is going to be a new leader; President. We are winning this election. We have won this election.

“They know it, that is why they are panicking, conniving with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and all these funny games. Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain. We have won this election and we are going to continue insisting on peace and credible elections making sure that we have a legitimate outcome on this election,” he said.

According to the country’s electoral laws, only ZEC can announce the election results and those who break the law risk jail or a fine.

Presiding officer Mr Willy Mate said 198 votes had been cast by midday, constituting 75 females and 125 males while seven people were turned away because their names were not appearing on the voters’ roll.

The SADC Election Observer Mission Head of Mission Dr Nevers Mumba hailed the prevailing peace and calm in polling stations visited by the team so far.