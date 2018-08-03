Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: ED WINS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

BREAKING NEWS: ED WINS PRESIDENTIAL RACE

President Mnangagwa has won the July 30 Presidential election with 50.8 percent of the votes cast against his ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Chamisa concedes defeat

03 Aug, 2018 - 00:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Chamisa concedes defeat Nelson Chamisa

The Herald

Herald Reporter
MDC-Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday finally admitted that his party lost the 2018 parliamentary elections to the ruling Zanu-PF. He made the admission while addressing journalists in Harare last night. Speaking before the announcement of the Presidential results, Mr Chamisa, however, claimed that he had won the Presidential elections and accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of trying to manipulate the votes.

Surprisingly, MDC-Alliance only garnered 63 parliamentary seats to Zanu-PF’s 145.
He only said his party got the information through the radio and through V11, V23 and V24 forms.
“The outcome is there. We accepted the parliamentary election even with all its imperfections and they (Zanu-PF) must also accept the Presidential election rather than to seek and manipulate that result so they give President Mnangagwa an edge either of a run-off or to say that he has gone ahead of us but it’s clear that in all results across the country where President Mnangagwa was not winning his candidate will win (Zanu-PF).

“That is why there is a parliamentary majority of Zanu-PF especially in the rural areas but there are rural areas where our candidates will not win but we would win resoundingly and defeat President Mnangagwa resoundingly. So those results give us a popular vote . . .”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting