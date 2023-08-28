  • Today Sun, 27 Aug 2023

Chamisa claims victory after rejecting results

Herald Reporter

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday claimed he won the Presidential election last week and said he had been the victim of fraud by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Mr Chamisa, of the CCC, held a press conference in Harare to dispute the outcome of the presidential election hours after ZEC had declared President Mnangagwa re-elected on the first round with 52,6 percent of the vote, with Mr Chamisa coming second with 44 percent.

Yesterday, Chamisa called these results “a blatant and gigantic fraud” on social media before declaring victory at a press conference in Harare.

“We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader.”

But President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is a “mature democracy” on hearing of Mr Chamisa’s messaging on social media.

Mr Chamisa made similar claims in 2018 when he lost.

He even maintained his imagined victory after the Constitutional Court found there was no factual evidence to back his claims of fraud, and dismissed his petition, confirming President Mnangagwa as the winner then.

