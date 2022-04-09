Chamisa aide convicted over fake number plates

Herald Reporter

CCC leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa’s security aide was recently convicted and fined for driving a Toyota Fortuner that was displaying a Mercedes Benz registration plate as well as a third number plate belonging to another vehicle.

The vehicle was also not displaying a rear number plate.

This comes as police have raised concern over the conduct of persons who do not display number plates, including politicians.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said since January 15, 43 108 unregistered vehicles have been impounded throughout the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned by the conduct of some motorists or vehicle owners who are driving posh and lavish vehicles on the roads and parking them in public places whilst clearly not displaying number plates. This conduct is also being exhibited by some prominent persons and political figures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mhaka Chishanga, who was part of Mr Chamisa’s crew when he visited Makoni District late last year, appeared before Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya, charged with forgery and failure to display number plates.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences but was fined $20 000 for forgery and $2 000 for not displaying number plates after a full trial.

Chishanga was represented by Mr Taurai Khupe of Khupe Chijara Law Chambers.

He was out on $25 000 bail.

Prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba, told the court that Chishanga affixed a third number plate which belongs to Bestbake Foods to his vehicle’s windscreen.

“On October 21, Chishanga was driving a Toyota Fortuner and was arrested by the police who were manning a roadblock for failing to affix a rear number plate. The motor vehicle was impounded and referred to ZRP Rusape Central Station.

“While at that station, an inspection was made on the vehicle by the police and it was observed that the third plate, AEC8562, was different from the affixed front number plate ACO3818.

“Further checks were made with Central Vehicle Registry which revealed that the affixed front number plate ACO3018 belongs to a Mercedes Benz which was allocated to Mr Nelson Chamisa of Kuwadzana, Harare.

“The third number plate which was on the front windscreen belongs to Bestbake Foods of Ardbennie, Harare. The accused person acted unlawfully,” said Mr Makamba.

The impounded vehicle is still being held by the police.