Chaminuka RDC offices gutted by fire

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Chaminuka Rural District offices in Shamva have been razed by fire last night.

The chief executive officer Mr Jemitias Mandinyenya said he was alerted of the incident at around 2am.

“Assistant District Development Coordinator woke me up at around 2am saying our offices were up in flames,” he said.

“When I arrived, the fire had spread. The council chairsperson, officer in charge for Shamva police and security guard on duty were present.

“The security guard is the one who saw the fire when it started and he alert the police and other stakeholders.”

Mr Mandinyenya said according to the security guard, there was an electricity blackout before he saw smoke and he rushed to the police.

The extent of the damage is not yet quantified.