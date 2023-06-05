Chambuta Children’s Home renaming honours First Lady

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa unveils a plaque during the renaming of Chambuta Children’s Home to Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home following a request by Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe to honour the mother of the nation for her philanthropic works in Chiredzi on Saturday

Tendai Rupapa in CHIREDZI

CHAMBUTA Children’s Home in Chiredzi has been renamed Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home, following a request by the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) to honour the First Lady’s efforts to ensure that the home best reflects its mission of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.

Nestled in the country’s Lowveld, the home is where children, who were living and working on the streets of major cities and towns, were committed to be equipped with education and vocational skills to lead better lives.

A hands-on person, the mother of the nation – through her Angel of Hope Foundation – helped mobilise resources to refurbish the home, and equip it to best serve the interests of the children at the facility.

She helped raise funds to modernise the home to international standards, a far cry from the past when it was known for cracked buildings and obsolete facilities.

Together with her Foundation’s working partners, who include local authorities, the business community, individuals and corporates, they transformed the home into a state-of-the-art facility, making it a complete rehabilitation centre.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the home was the first to meet compliance standards of the national residential childcare set by Government.

A plaque that adorns the newly-renamed home is inscribed: “In recognition of the legacy and dedication of the First Lady, Chambuta Children’s Home is renamed to better reflect its mission of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.

“We honour the commitment of those who have served here and the resilience of the children who call this home. May the new name inspire continued compassion and support for generations to come.”

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa poses for a photograph during the renaming of Chambuta Children’s Home to Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home in Chiredzi on Saturday. – Pictures: John Manzongo

Acting president of the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) Alderman Gibson Hwende said they had seen it prudent to honour the First Lady because of her tireless efforts to uplift the lives of disadvantaged members of society.

“Our mother’s philanthropic work has been noticed even beyond our borders, that is, as far as Russia, India and other countries.

“The Russian State University for the Humanities in December 2022 conferred her with an Honorary degree in Philosophy in recognition of her philanthropic work through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation, that has transformed the lives of several people,” he said.

In May 2022, Alderman Hwende said, the First Lady was honoured with a Doctor of Philosophy degree by GD Goenka University of India as founder and patron of Angel of Hope Foundation for vigorously spearheading philanthropic work, spreading its outreach to the most marginalised communities and advocating their inclusion in the mainstream of society.

“Locally we are all witnesses to her work to preserve our tradition through Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba as well as cookout sessions in communities around the country. On behalf of the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf I would like to congratulate Dr Mnangagwa for this well-deserved recognition by naming the children’s home after her.

“I also want to thank the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for acceding to our request to recognise the hard work being done by our mother through the Angel of Hope Foundation.

“Your Excellency, as city fathers I want to assure you that we will continue to support your projects through and through,” he said.

Doctors and Nurses for ED who were brought by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa treat people for free during the renaming of Chambuta Children’s Home to Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home in Chiredzi on Saturday

In her acceptance speech, the First Lady said she felt greatly honoured to have the children’s home named after her.

“After the former Chambuta Refugee camp was transformed into a state-of-the-art children’s home.

“The former UCAZ president, Mr Josiah Makombe, in his handover speech proposed that the children’s home be named after me. I was surprised to learn that the Chambuta Board of Trustees successfully applied to the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for a change of name, and name the home after me.

“Handina kuziva kuti kufamba kwatirikuita, mayors and councillors vaizokumbira the relevant Ministry for the home to be renamed after me. Ndinokutendai chose.”

“Today we are gathered here to celebrate the fruition of not only the UCAZ leadership, but the provincial office for Devolution under the Minister of State, Masvingo Province, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and the business community’s joint work to transform this home into a place of shelter and comfort for disadvantaged children in our society.

“While I managed to identify the former refugee camp and envisaged it as a potential safe haven for children living and working on the streets, UCAZ members responded overwhelmingly by volunteering to adopt houses for renovation and the construction of pigsties, fowl run, goat pens and other projects,” she said.

The First Lady said the honour was not for her alone, and thanked Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira, mayors, councillors and chief executive officers, who supported her vision by providing resources and more to make her dream a reality.

Doctors and Nurses for ED who were brought by Angel of Hope Foundation treat people for free during the renaming of Chambuta Children’s Home to Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa Children’s Home in Chiredzi on Saturday

Dr Mnangagwa noted that the home continues to improve as two weeks ago two boreholes were sunk and water storage tanks installed.

“This will enable the home to embark on various income-generating projects which will also improve the lives of the surrounding communities. Let me take this opportunity to thank the chairman of Chiredzi Town Council and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority for this kind gesture of providing abundant water to the home,” he said.

The mother of the nation said she was pleased to note that a number of children from the home were excelling in different disciplines at the various schools where they are learning.

“It gratifies me to realise that the lives of all the children sheltered here will never be the same. I would like to urge you young boys to grab the opportunities that are being made available to all of you with both hands and aim high. Each one of you can become whatever you aspire to be. Through Government and well-wishers, support for your education and training will continue to be provided. The sky is the limit for those who dream big and we expect all of you to become responsible citizens who will meaningfully contribute to society when you eventually graduate in your chosen field of study,” she said to applause.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Minister Paul Mavima, Deputy Minister Marian Chombo and elderly women share lighter moments with girls who were preparing traditional dishes during nhanga programme in Chiredzi on Saturday

The First Lady said they were also inculcating in the children the importance of using one’s hands to earn a living.

“We are teaching our children to use their hands. They are doing various projects like gardening, piggery and goat rearing. They know the time to study and mind livestock. To the community, this is your home and you come here for training as clubs in the multi-purpose gazebo. There are sports grounds here and these are also for schools around. Vanambuya please come and play netball to strengthen your bones and vanasekuru come also and play soccer. Gathering and mingling with others is healthy as well. We want a welcoming home and you women I have left you a challenge to come and visit the children and maintaining our home,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa also held a special Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba session at the renamed institution to ensure children there and from the surrounding communities grow morally upright, with full appreciation of the country’s cultural norms and values.

This comes at a time when most children countrywide were abusing drugs, dressing inappropriately and engaging in reprehensive behaviour, which compromised their health and ruined their future.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at natural salt extracted from soil during the nhanga programme she organised in Chiredzi on Saturday

Minister Chadzamira praised the First Lady for her determination and focus to help improve the quality of life for vulnerable members of the society.

“I want to express my gratitude to you for this visionary work you are undertaking since the advent of the Second Republic. This is a true reflection of the aspects of our African philosophy of Ubuntu/Hunhu, which says musha mukadzi. The budding lives and experiences of the young children residing here at Chambuta and in other institutions across the country are being positively impacted by your tender, loving and caring heart. We are indeed grateful as Masvingo province. We thus, recommit ourselves, as traditional leaders, Government departments and the community of Chiredzi to safeguard, preserve and promote the honour and legacy you have accorded us as Chiredzi District and Masvingo province in general,” he said.

Girls greet First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa (out of picture) in their culture during nhanga programme she organised in Chiredzi on Saturday

Minister Mavima said yesterday’s event showed how the nation treasured efforts to enhance the livelihood of ordinary people.

“This comes at a time when we are faced with cases of children who are lacking guidance, care and the opportunity to grow in a caring family environment. We then find some of the children in the streets taking drugs, we see others being raped and others having children at tender ages,” he said.

“This shows that all the work that is being done by our First Lady is helping ensure our children grow up well, are looked after well, go to school well and are taught that when you reach marrying age you go about it this way. Girls and boys are being taught in the Nhanga and Gota things that they were supposed to learn from their aunties, who may not be there up to this day.

“Boys are being educated in the Gota by experts who know the chores they are supposed to perform. What is it that boys should not do and how do they go about it when the time to marry comes? Here today we are honouring our First Lady for her endeavour to improve the living conditions of children living and working on the streets. That work of dedicating herself to impart knowledge, distribute clothes and improve health shows her heart and quest to assist those in difficult circumstances.”

The First Lady’s intervention, Minister Mavima said, marks the beginning of a journey to improve the welfare of all the country’s citizens.

Doctors, Ancillary and Nurses for Economic Development provided free health checks to the community in support of the First Lady’s humanitarian work.

Boys being taught traditional values and culture by Ministers Ezra Chadzamira, Paul Mavhima, traditional chiefs and other elders during gota programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Chiredzi on Saturday

Their chairman, Mr Paradzai Bashikoro said they were fully behind the First Lady.

“We saw it fit to come and meet the people with various specialists like ophthalmologists, eye specialists, dentists, physicians and gynaecologists. We saw it prudent to assist the good works of our mother, because of the good work she is doing. As ambassador for health, we found it prudent to work with her. Her efforts of assisting people has inspired us to work with her to ensure all her programmes succeed,” he said.

The First Lady joined elderly women from the community to train girls in the Nhanga, while boys were taken through their Gota lessons by elderly men and traditional chiefs.

As part of their practical lessons, the girls prepared traditional dishes, pounded sorghum, millet and grinded groundnuts.

They demonstrated to Amai Mnangagwa how they make salt from clay, which is found in riverbanks.

The clay is placed in a basket before water is poured, while they trap it in a container under the basket. This water is then boiled, after which they obtain the salt, which is said to have medicinal properties.

Girls interact and share their views with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa (out of picture) and elderly women during nhanga programme in Chiredzi on Saturday

They further produced home-made bi-carbonate of soda by burning maize cobs before passing the ash and water through a sieve.

“Grandmothers, I have come so that we spend time together with our grandchildren, teaching them good morals to build their future. Are you children valuing your education? Around the country, we are seeing naughtiness coming from your age mates.

“Parents have grown hypertensive because of mischief by children. If it were possible to revert to your ages, we would opt to do so, because that is the most important stage in life where you make important life decisions. We look forward to being looked after by yourselves. As I traverse the length and breadth of the country, I meet so many naughty children, but I am glad you appear to be a disciplined lot. We want respectful and humble children, and if there are any who are mischievous, please leave that forthwith. Concentrate on your education my children, that is your first husband. That is the man who will neither dump you nor beat you up. We say no to those who rush to get married when they start developing breasts. Education is key,” she said.

A young girl shared with the gathering, the values that were inculcated in her by her grandmother at a tender age.

“I grew up with my grandmother who advised me to rise earlier than the morning bird, which chirps before sunrise. She taught me household chores and what is expected of a girl. I also know that a girl is not proposed love to on social media. A boy keen to marry you comes with this friend to your aunt and makes a promise before her. The aunt will then inform the mother, who in turn will advise the father,” she said to applause.

Another learner gave a glimpse into the Tshangani culture.

“Here at Chambuta in the Tshangani culture, we were told to value our bodies and not to rush into sexual relationships. A person of the opposite sex is not one to play with, and we were discouraged from walking aimlessly at night,” she said.

Gogo Muhlava Muxiyi said they regularly discussed with their children and imparting them with life skills.

“Amai, we regularly train our children to have good moral values, which we followed from a tender age right up to this day when our hair is greying, with good morals and health. We are thankful for your programme, which enables us to chit chat with our children regularly,” she said.

Lira Chauke (17) said she had a strong passion for education.

“We have a passion for education, but some of our parents here do not value education and force us to get married before age. They do not appreciate the value of education. I know we have a right to education as children, but they are denying us that right. I am in Form Four, but it was not easy for my peers to reach this level. I wish to proceed to advanced level and university,” she said confidently.

The First Lady promised to help the girls realise their dreams.

“If the results are out, send them to me and I will take you through education. Through Angel of Hope, we will give you scholarships for tertiary education and learn abroad, so that you may be role models in your communities and your parents will appreciate the value of education. It is my wish that you uplift your families and community. I will keep coming back to discuss with you. We want to make you a wholesome girl who will become a wholesome woman in future and I will bring resources, so that you can be trained to use your hands at the multi-purpose gazebo,” she said.

In the Gota, the boys were taught to perform household chores expected of men.

“We thank our mother for this educative programme, and our children showed great zeal to learn. We taught them to repair broken hoe and axe handles, slaughter a goat, cut firewood and discussed with them a lot of issues, including respect for the elderly. We warned the children against taking drugs and being involved in promiscuous behaviour, which only ruins their lives,” Sekuru Jeremiah Tshiba, who was in the Gota said.

And the children too were happy to be part of the programme.

Sifelani Motomoto thanked the First Lady for the programme.

“We are so pleased that our mother is seeking to see us prosper and has taught us so many important things, which will certainly improve our lives. Without her support I do not think I would have learnt such important things, and for that I am truly thankful to our mother,” he said.

The First Lady donated 90 tonnes of maize-meal to the community at a colourful event, which attracted thousands of villagers, mayors, councillors and Government officials.