Chadya’s faith and the magical hands behind his success

NELSON Chadya wept uncontrollably.

Unable to stomach the pain.

Inconsolable.

Everyone felt sorry for him.

The sight of the lifeless body of former Triangle goalkeeper and captain Ronald Mudimu pierced his heart.

Death had hit closer to home.

The Ngezi Platinum Stars shot-stopper was aware of Mudimu’s sickness.

“But I, never in my wildest imaginations, thought the grim reaper would visit,” said Chadya.

“We always talked (with Mudimu) when he was in and out of hospital.

“He even joked that he would be crossing to Ngezi Platinum Stars to play with me in the same team once he recovers and I would joke back saying if you don’t I am the one coming to Triangle. Such things…

“I was left devastated with his death. He died more than a year ago (in late 2021) but for me, it feels like we lost him only yesterday.”

Mudimu and Chadya weren’t mere neighbours in Chitungwiza.

They were more than just football buddies.

But it’s the game that galvanised their bond.

Yet, Chadya, who is the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year, wasn’t into football.

As a kid, just like other boys in the ghetto, he liked cars.

But he wasn’t sure how he was going to acquire his first vehicle.

Then Mudimu bought one.

A toyota Altezza Sedan.

“I really liked that car. Mudimu was my hero for merely buying that car for himself.

“I was still in Primary School and it got me thinking. I thought well, football can be the ideal path for me.

“I didn’t waste time. It was a ball-game term at school and I rushed to try my luck in the school team.

“They asked me the position I was good at and I said I am an attacking midfielder. They gave me a chance to prove myself but after a week, I failed to make the grade.

“Then I returned to the grounds the following week and said I wanted to be the goalkeeper. In just 30 minutes of ‘trial’ they said you can join the team. That’s how my journey as a goalkeeper took off.”

Mudimu, who was already a household name having seen duty with 2010 league champions Motor Action, was ready to help Chadya realise his dreams.

“Mudimu was always there for me. We would spend hours in training. I was short but he kept on telling me that I would make it if I worked on my reflexes and agility…

“He really played a big part, especially in instilling confidence in me.”

Chadya would join Chitungwiza Academy in the early 2010s before he was signed by Heartley Academy in Division One.

He quickly established himself and also started a football romance with goalkeepers’ coach, Claudius Gunduza, who remains the one who seemingly knows how to get the best out of the Ngezi Platinum Stars’ goalminder.

It’s no coincidence each time Chadya has scaled higher, Gunduza would be the coach.

Chadya was named the Goalkeeper of the Year in the First Division in 2015 and also amongst the league’s best 11 players at a time Gunduza was his goalkeepers’ coach at Heartley Academy.

It is also Gunduza who was drilling goalkeepers at Ngezi Platinum Stars, following the suspension of Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu last year, when Chadya was voted the best goalie in the league and also made the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

“When Chadya joined Heartley Academy, I was responsible for training goalkeepers.

“I saw a lot of potential and immediately drafted a work plan for him focusing on the best drills to suit him,” said Gunduza.

“Chadya was so attentive and it was easy for me to recommend him for the Number One spot.

“That’s how we started working together. I can say I know Chadya like the back of my hand. He is driven by passion and he is one guy who gets upset if he concedes a goal even at training.

“I am happy we have reunited at Ngezi Platinum Stars once again.”

But Chadya’s heroics didn’t inspire Heartley to promotion.

Instead, it was Ngezi Platinum Stars who won the ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League

in 2015. And for Chadya, another term in the First Division was waiting.

Chadya was no longer interested in the unfashionable league.

“I just decided to pack my bags and head to Mhondoro-Ngezi without any invitation.

“I told myself that I was not coming back to Harare without clipping a place at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“On my arrival at Ngezi Platinum, I was quickly thrown into the fray. There were so many goalkeepers trying their luck. But on the same day, coach Kifton Kadurira said he wanted me. That’s how I joined this club.”

But an enduring spell awaited him.

Renowned goalkeepers Takabva Mawaya, Chris Mverechena, Donovan Bernard, Tatenda Munditi, Tinashe Matore and Blessing Mwandimutsira were all in the fold.

By the time the 2016 season kicked-off, Chadya was still a third choice goalie at the platinum miners. Game-time was hard to come by but Zimbabwe Under-20 national coach then, Jairos Tapera, believed in the youngster’s abilities.

He picked Chadya for the Young Warriors’ AFCON qualifying match against Botswana in Gaborone.

Zimbabwe were 2-0 to the good at the end of the tie with Chadya the man-of-the-match.

Next up was Cameroon at home in a match that finished goalless with the agile goalkeeper again named the MVP of the match.

And his career had, in a way, been officially launched. He was given a chance at Ngezi Platinum Stars in the same year and he has never looked back.

He helped them win the Chibuku Super Cup in their debut season and has also kept goal for the Mhondoro team in two other Chibuku Super Cup finals against Highlanders and FC Platinum in 2019 and 2021.

He is on a run of 135 consecutive appearances for Ngezi Platinum in competitive games.

In a country that doesn’t keep records, he is probably the record holder in terms of straight appearances in competitive games for a single club. The 25-year-old has extended his stay at Ngezi Platinum Stars by a further two years after ignoring interests from almost all the big clubs in the local Premiership.

His wish is to lift the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with the Takesure Chiragwi-coached team this coming season.

With years ahead of him, he can only hope for the best but thanks to Mudimu’s (MHSRIP) inspiration.

By the way, Chadya’s first car would be that Altezza Sedan which, in a way, drove him into playing football.

He has since disposed it.