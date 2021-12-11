Chadcombe shoot-out: Case of targeting wrong house

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

ROBBERS who were gunned down on Monday night in a shoot-out with retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa after raiding his Chadcombe home, in Harare, had missed their target as they intended to rob a businessman who lives nearby.

Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga (21), who supplied information to the suspected robbers about the businessman he works for, has since been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

The businessman lives a few houses from Mr Nemaisa’s.

Nyamhunga, of house number 18 Badia Road in Arcadia, Harare, was arrested on Thursday night by detectives from the CID Homicide Section who are investigating the case.

He is expected to appear in court today.

Police have launched a manhunt for two other suspects who remain at large.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were in progress.

“Comprehensive police investigations have revealed that Nemaisa’s family was a case of wrong target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga had given his accomplices some information on some cash transactions by a company where he is employed,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“He told his accomplices that the money is kept at his employer’s house in Chadcombe. The employer stays about four to five houses away from Nemaisa’s residence.

“The attack on Nemaisa’s residence is therefore a case of mistaken identity or target as Shine Tanaka Nyamhunga was in constant touch with Tariro Gora with a view of having his employer targeted by armed robbers.”

Gora is one of the three robbers that were shot dead by Mr Nemaisa as they ransacked his home looking for cash.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects were linked to five counts of armed robbery which occurred in Marondera, Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort and Mabelreign in Harare, where property worth over US$52 300 was stolen.

Police enquiries have shown that the .22 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and 303 rifle were stolen from a complainant in Marondera on November 15.

Detectives recovered an AK47 from one Wirimayi Nyandoro’s house in Harare, who was part of the robbers that pounced on Mr Nemaisa’s homestead, but remained in the car outside the house.

Other items recovered include cellphones, electrical gadgets, car batteries, car keys, bags and various other properties.

Said Asst Comm Nyathi: “Investigations to link the suspects to more other cases are still underway as police are hunting other suspects and accomplices linked to the gang.

“The ZRP warns all criminals that police has stepped up efforts to pluck them out and bring sanity to all communities. Members of the public are urged to continue cooperating with the police on all crime matters.”

The Herald has established that Nyamhunga, the latest to be arrested in relation to the Chadcombe robbery, is employed by a company based in the city which deals in vehicle spare parts and tyres.

Investigations have revealed that Nyamhunga first met one of the suspects, a rogue soldier, the now late Tariro Gora of 1 Commando Barracks in Harare at his house in Arcadia, where his relative also resides.

At the house, it is believed Nyamhunga supplied Gora with all the information about his employer (name withheld), including the time that he drives him home after work.

He also informed Gora that his employer normally takes his cash home, prompting Gora to mobilise his accomplices so they could go and rob him.

It is understood that the initial plan was to block the businessman’s car that Nyamhunga would be driving, so that they would steal the money.

On the day in question, it is reported that the robbers failed to meet in time, resulting in Nyamhunga dropping off his employer at his Chadcombe house before driving off.

Nyamhunga was called around 8pm by Gora, seeking to know his whereabouts and he said he was already on his way home.

It is then that Nyamhunga gave Gora the directions to his employer’s house, but they ended up raiding Mr Nemaisa’s house where three of the robbers were shot dead, while two escaped.

The gang had two get-away vehicles, probably hired, which were parked near the house with an unknown number of occupants, who sped off after hearing gunshots from the property.

On Wednesday, police then arrested the two armed robbers — a former constable Francis Takura (33) and a soldier, Private Wirimai Nyandoro (37) — who escaped during the shoot-out.

Mr Nemaisa, who was doing business in Chisipite, sped home after getting a call from his son that the family was being attacked by robbers, scaled over his back wall, fired a couple of warning shots and then shot dead three of the robbers who were about to torture his wife with an electric iron and who had already assaulted his family.

The deceased have been named as Brian Koga Tendere (38) of Murehwa, Charles Chirara (30) of Ushewokunze and Gora.

They were identified through the National Fingerprints Bureau and the Police Scenes of Crime experts.

Police have so far recovered an AK47 loaded with 17 x 7.62mm rounds of ammunition, 12 x 7.62mm spent cartridges, a Norinco Pistol with six rounds of ammunition, a long shifting bar, five screw drivers, short bar spirit level, wheel spanner and pliers.

Takura appeared in court on Thursday charged with 12 counts of armed robbery and was remanded in custody to December 28. Nyandoro also appeared yesterday in court.

Takura was found in possession of a UBL green speaker, a Rolex wrist watch, a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, red pipe wrench, bottle of Johnny Walker black label, a red libo wrist watch, small Samsung, USB cable, which were positively identified by those he had stolen them from, according to the State.