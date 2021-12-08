CHADCOMBE ROBBERY: Fugitive robbers arrested

Crime Reporter

THE two armed robbers who escaped when three of their colleagues were shot and killed by retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa after they raided his Chadcombe house on Monday night have been arrested.

The two whose identities will be revealed soon were arrested today in the city following intensive investigations by detectives from the CID Homicide Section. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments and said he will issue an official statement once he has obtained all the details.

He said they will also release the names of the other three robbers who were killed during the shootout.