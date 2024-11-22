‘CFA charterholders key in Zim economic around’

One of the 20 newly qualified chartered financial analysts, Tatenda Ngowe (Second Right), receives her certificate from SecZim CEO Mr Anymore Taruvinga while IPAZ president Mr Ranga Makwata and vice-president Nyaradzo Nyimo look on.

Francis Gakanje

Investment Professionals of Zimbabwe (IPAZ) says chartered financial analyst (CFA) charterholders should use their expertise to support Zimbabwe’s economic growth agenda as challenges facing the nation require multifaceted solutions.

Delivering a speech at the IPAZ awards ceremony held on Wednesday in Harare, Mr Bevin Ngara, the president of IPAZ, said that CFA charterholders played a crucial role in contributing to the stability and growth of financial systems.

He noted that their efforts benefit not only the markets but also the people that these systems are designed to serve.

“The skills you have acquired are not just tools for personal advancement, they are instruments to be wielded with care, for the ultimate benefit of society,” said Mr Ngara.

According to the IPAZ president the CFA designation goes beyond individual accomplishment as it encompasses participation in a professional community.

He said that as members of the community, they bore the responsibility to advocate for CFA Society South Africa, their local chapter IPAZ, and the broader CFA Institute.

At the same event, the chief executive officer of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim), Mr Anymore Taruvinga, emphasised that CFA Charterholders will play a vital role in attracting and managing investment capital.

He said they will contribute to private-sector growth and enhance the overall economic development of the nation.

“In today’s dynamic and complex financial markets, the need for skilled, ethical, and globally minded professionals has never been greater.

“CFA Charterholders play a vital role in shaping investment decisions that drive economic growth, manage risk, and create sustainable value,” according to Mr Taruvinga.

Mr Taruvinga also noted that this is where the role of CFA charterholders becomes essential, as they are crucial to the mission by providing unmatched expertise in investment analysis, risk management, and corporate governance.

He regarded them as the foundation of market integrity and the architects of investor confidence.

Further, the SecZim CEO mentioned the vital role of CFA charterholders in the investment profession by maintaining the highest ethical standards.

By doing so, they instil trust and confidence in the institutions and clients they serve, which is crucial for the integrity of the financial system and the overall economic future of Zimbabwe.

According to SecZim, their ethical commitment positions them as indispensable assets to both the investment community and the country’s financial landscape.

“Uphold the values that the CFA Charter stands for and contribute to a future where ethical finance drives prosperity for all,” Mr Ngara added.

SecZim said the relationship between CFA professionals and the regulator is characterised by mutual benefit and a shared mission, as the skills of CFA charterholders are essential for developing the frameworks that support their regulatory functions.

The insights gained from global best practices significantly enhance the policy development processes and bolster oversight capabilities.

Mr Ngara encouraged the newly qualified CFA Charterholders to assist the next generation of professionals in advancing their careers.

He acknowledged their role as ambassadors for the CFA Institute and its affiliates, emphasising that they should represent the organisation with excellence.