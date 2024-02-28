Cervical cancer screening campaign registers success in Mashonaland Central

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s massive cervical cancer screening campaign has become a huge success here with Bindura Hospital failing to cope with screening demands.

The hospital has a limited number of tools for the screening procedure resulting in some women who come late, being turned back.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally and the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality are in low and middle income countries.

Driven by lack of access to human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination and cervical screening, Dr Mnangagwa took it upon herself to extensively campaign for both HPV vaccine and cervical cancer screening.

Thousands have been educated while attitudes on cervical cancer have been changed with myths were demystified.

Speaking at a belated World Cancer Day commemoration organised by the Women Action Group (Wag), a senior midwife at Bindura Hospital, Sister Nyasha Linda Gonzo said women are coming in their numbers for cervical cancer screening.

“This follows the massive campaign by the First Lady. Women now know what VIAC (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera) is. Some of the women who turn up for cervical cancer screening are pushed by sexually transmitted diseases. Others experience lower back pain or abdominal pain. Either way, it is good,” said Sr Gonzo.

She said the hospital also attends to people from mining and farming communities with VIAC centres.

These women are referred to Bindura Hospital for early treatment of cervical cancer including external beam radiation.

However, cervical cancer patients have to meet the costs of further tests, hysterectomy and chemotherapy.

“Our job starts with raising awareness and then we screen. Those diagnosed with early stages of cervical cancer we treat them for free with cryotherapy,” she said.

“Limitations come in further management of cervical cancer which now requires the patient to fund her treatment and pay for further tests. This often leads to other patients resorting to traditional herbs. Another reason for the drawback in the management of cervical cancer is unverified information that women share under the trees.”

Wag focal person for Bindura, Ms Sandra Muzama said the commemoration is in retrospect.

About 50 community champions, stakeholders and the community gathered at Chipadze Primary School to talk about the world’s deadliest disease, cancer.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death, especially cervical cancer followed by breast cancer. Our mandate is to advocate to improve health for communities,” said Ms Muzama.

“Care and management of cancer patients remain out of reach for many people. We are appealing to Government to subsidize cancer treatment to meet patients halfway on costs.”

Ms Muzama said some activities in Mashonaland Central which place young women at a high risk of cervical cancer include child marriages and unsafe abortions.

“Early sexual debut and multiple sexual partners are risk factors in cervical cancer. The Termination of Pregnancy Act does not allow women to abort without satisfying the set conditions which include rape, incest and on medical grounds,” she said.

“This results in women opting for unsafe means of pregnancy termination. We are lobbying for the relaxation and amendment of the Act to reduce unwanted pregnancies.”

A gender champion, Ms Susan Marunga said cases of infanticide are rife in Bindura.

She said in some cases elderly men are impregnating young girls and insist on abortion.

“We are encouraging women to regularly visit the VIAC, it’s free of charge.”

Provincial representative for the Ministry of Sport Recreation Arts and Culture Mr Liberty Ndhlovu said men are being left out by awareness campaigns which seem to target women only.

“These important messages are targeting women yet men are influencing risk behaviours. Information is overloaded to the women but the husband is in the dark. Both sexes should be targeted for the effectiveness of these campaigns,” he said.

The event was concluded by a netball tournament.