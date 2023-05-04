CEO Africa Roundtable plans business trip to US

Business Reporter

A GROUP of business executives from the CEO Africa Roundtable will travel to the United States in June this year for a series of interactive business meetings with their American counterparts and the Zimbabwean diaspora in that country.

The CEO Africa Round Table is a high-level platform for corporate chief executive officers and senior executives, in the both private and public sectors, created to engender cross-fertilisation of critical economic and business knowledge in and around Africa

The business interface meetings will run from June 7 to June 17, 2023, and the delegation will meet their US counterparts at a networking gala before meeting the Zimbabwean diaspora.

According to the programme released by the CEO Africa Roundtable, “This (gala) event would be B2C (Business to Consumer), more on the casual side. These are Zimbabweans living in the US mostly. We expect these delegates to have services or products they’re offering people in the diaspora.”

The Zimbabwean business delegation will also take the opportunity to attend the Las Vegas International Licensing Expo 2023 for three days

“The licensing conference is a B2B event. This is where licenses are negotiated and deals brokered. From supply chain to rights to operate a ‘specific’ brand, this all happens at this conference.”

During a similar tour last year, The CEO Africa Roundtable executives signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Geneva-based Anchor International Investments to collaborate in a broad range of areas including drumming up foreign direct investment into Zimbabwe.

Anchor International Investments is a Geneva-based advisory firm.

It works with companies, investors and asset managers, providing a wide range of services including business development and implementation, market validation, fundraising support, objective setting and strategy formalisation, investment thesis development and fund distribution.

“The United State business mission is expected to shape incentives for expanding business operations in Zimbabwe and the United States of America,” the CEO Africa Roundtable programme of events says.

Zimbabwean business delegates will visit as many brands as possible looking for opportunities to do business and formulate relationships.

The US visit will also be an educational trip as it will also give local business executives a chance to attend a Coca-Cola Bottling Company history education tour to understand the global beverage giant’s culture and growth strategy.

The main focus of this business mission is to provide networking opportunities for all those who are interested in elevating their business and opening them up to various new challenges.