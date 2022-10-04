Central Committee polls on this week

Herald Reporter

THE much-awaited Zanu PF Central Committee elections will be held on October 8, Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said.

In an interview at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Cde Bimha said a total of 734 members applied for consideration for the Central Committee elections.

Out of that, only 93 were disqualified after failing to meet the criteria.

“Most of those who did not meet the criteria were people who have not served in the province for five years and also those who did not qualify in terms of having 15 years in the party structures.

“There was also quite an insignificant number of those who could not make it because they have got outstanding disciplinary cases, where they still have to serve a few months, some failed security checks,” said Cde Bimha.