Central Committee elections date set

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

THE eagerly awaited Zanu PF Central Committee elections will be held on Saturday this week following the completion of the verification process of the aspiring candidates.

Zanu PF National Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said a total of 734 members applied for consideration to be Central Committee members.

Out of that, only 93 were disqualified after failing to meet the required criteria.

“Most of those who did not meet the criteria were people who have not served in the province for five years.

“There was also quite an insignificant number of those who could not make it because they have outstanding disciplinary cases,” said Cde Bimha.

He said the response from the party faithful was overwhelming and unprecedented across all provinces.

“We had an overwhelming response in terms of people who applied for consideration to members of the Central Committee, there is a lot of excitement coming from young people, and of course from the old guard”.

Even comrades who knew that they could not qualify tried their luck.

“They submitted their Curriculum Vitaes and yet they knew that they didn’t meet the requirements, probably hoping that they will sneak in by chance.

“Obviously we had to turn these comrades away because we have to stick to the criteria that was set,” said Cde Bimha.

“We expect that those who constitute the Electoral College will also turn up and exercise their rights at the administration centres and we expect that process will be very peaceful”.

The Electoral College consists of chairpersons at the party districts, from the Main wing, War Veterans League, Women and Youth Leagues.

District Co-ordinating Committee members, provincial members, Central Committee members, and National Consultative Assembly members also constitute the electoral college.

“I can now confirm that elections across all provinces will be held this coming Saturday, the 8th of October 2022, starting at 1000 hrs. There are team leaders who will be in charge of the provinces in terms of the elections,” said Cde Bimha.

The team leaders have been selected from different provinces.

“We have 10 members who will be team leaders.

“They will also be accompanied by members of the Secretariat from head office and each of the teams will also have an Information, Communication and Technology officer who will also be assisting”.

The team leaders will be deployed on Friday this week.

The number of Central Committee positions is allocated according to provinces.

Bulawayo province will be allocated 23 positions, Harare 29, Manicaland 32, Mashonaland Central 35, Mashonaland East 34, Mashonaland West 33, Masvingo 33, Matabeleland North 25, Matabeleland South 25 and Midlands 35.

The figures include those from the Youth League, Women’s League and the War Veterans League.