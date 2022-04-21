Census will inform Gvt: VP Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The outcome of the ongoing national census which kicked off today will go a long way in informing Government on how to improve people’s lives as well as responding to specific skills gaps, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks after the enumeration team completed collecting details of his family in Harare this morning.

VP Chiwenga said this particular census is scientific and comprehensive as it will collate intricate details of the populace such as level education, abilities or inabilities, all in the spirit of informing Government on how to best respond to people’s needs.

“It is important, I have just gone through the enumeration process and it is quite detailed.

“The details they are asking are important in developing our country, for example, we will know the level of education our population has and in what fields, which fields are we missing,” said VP Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe is being configured towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030 and President Mnangagwa has made it clear that no one should be left behind.