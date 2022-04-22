Census will inform decisions: VP

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his children during the census counting at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. - Picture Innocent Makawa

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The outcome of the ongoing national census will go a long way in informing the Government on how to improve people’s lives as well as responding to specific skills gaps, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks after the enumeration team counted his family in Harare yesterday.

VP Chiwenga said this census is comprehensive as it will collate intricate details of the populace such as level education, abilities or inabilities, all in the spirit of informing Government on how to respond to people’s needs.

“It is important, I have just gone through the enumeration process and it is quite detailed.

“The details they are asking are important in developing our country, for example, we will know the level of education our population has and in what fields, which fields are we missing,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said, “If we are running short in a particular area we are then in a position to change the curriculum either at primary, secondary or tertiary level to” address the areas we feel need to be addressed.

The use of census results for decision making is not only unique for Zimbabwe in other jurisdictions, the population register plays a major role in resource allocation by the Treasury, it provides data on the number of employment and unemployment as well as basic data for all sectors.

Zimbabwe is in a process of creating decent housing units for its population and has been on an accelerated drive to take health facilities to where the people are and avoid a situation where the citizenry travel huge distances to get services.

Census allows planners to assess changes in demography, the need for allotment of resources like accommodation and related facilities and plan for future distribution of resources.

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe will not be an exception and the outcome of the census will assist Government in decision making.

He said after this exercise they will be informed on the structure of citizens and how best the Government can respond to their needs and concerns.

“We will be able to see how the rest of our population is structured. For example, it will come out after the census, the number of people living with disabilities.”

“If some of the disabilities are caused by things that can be corrected at hospital or either at birth we will be able to address those concerns.

“So when we are addressing the concerns we will not leave anyone behind,” said VP Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe is being configured towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030 and President Mnangagwa has made it clear that no one should be left behind.