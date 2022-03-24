Cellphones show Mamombe, Chimbiri never left Harare when the two claimed abduction

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

CELLPHONES belonging to Citizens Coalition for Change members-Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri never left Harare between 2pm and 10pm on May 13, 2020 when the two claimed were arrested by police and later taken to a secluded place where they were subjected to torture before being dumped in the wee hours of the following day in Musana area in Mashonaland Central province, a Harare Magistrate’s court heard today.

A State Witness Engineer Tapera Christopher Kazembe, who is a spectrum manager at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) also told the court that there was user activity which relates to the amount of data usage recorded from the cellphones in questions, which he said were browsing on social media platforms.

Eng Kazembe said this in the on-going trial where Mamombe and Chimbiri are accused of faking their abductions.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure presided while Mr Michael Reza appeared for the State.

Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu represented Mamombe and Chimbiri.