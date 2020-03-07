Celebs: What you see is not what it is

Tanaka Mahanya Lifestyle Writer

Most people idolise celebrities and socialites because of their glamorous lifestyles.

Even though their lifestyles or outfits may be the centre of attention, their respect, behaviour and habits may be very appalling.

Social media has created a celebrity and socialites-driven environment in which children start to grip on famous celebrities to go with their own way of life.

The simple fact is that celebrities are highly profiled in the media.

We follow their everyday life, struggles, and moments of sadness, achievements and projects they may encounter.

Children and some adolescents are attracted to movies and commercials that portray a life which seems to be much more distinctive, multifaceted, energetic and interesting than their own.

Unsurprisingly, youngsters imitate and soak up images, language and different lifestyles hoping to live as celebrities.

Their ability to mimic the actions of others is a very powerful form of learning but can be dangerous if the behaviour being imitated is not morally upright.

Part of growing up into a responsible adult and a morally upright member of any society requires that people know how to use language and reasoning skills when communicating in the media, even though one has been provoked.

It clearly brings out one’s way of thinking, whether it is intellectual or irrational.

But social media is returning us back to those animalistic outbursts, school-yard mocking and unregulated bullying that portray youths, and not grown-ups.

At times, even academics vomit explicit language as if it is the right thing to do, at the same time misleading youths and children.

Children of nowadays look up to celebrities instead of their parents as they are influenced by today’s media centred world.

Although, there is nothing wrong with idolising heroes and super stars, children should not regard them as their only role models who they look up to in everything.

Let’s face it, the information we discover about these celebrities causes us to take into consideration their life of glamour, which can ultimately lead to seeing these people as role models.

However, the behaviour they might be portraying might lead their followers astray.

This is a particular problem when celebrities are engaging in poor behaviour in public.

Last week, socialite Felistas Murata Edwards popularly known as Mai Titi set social media ablaze after she thought comedienne Lorraine Guyo made a skit disapproving her marriage to Zizoe.

In the skit, Lorraine condemned a woman in her society dating a “Ben 10”.

Apparently, Mai Titi assumed she was the topic of discussion and decided to fight back on the same platform she had been allegedly mocked.

She recorded a video on Facebook, in which she exposed Lorraine Guyo’s secrets, from dating very old men to aborting a pregnancy.

Some children have social media accounts and explicit language used can cause a lot of harm in the child’s use of vocabulary.

Because someone they consider a role model has done that, it remains pure to them, with nothing wrong in it.

In as much as social media is a platform to express one’s feelings, some of the matter posted do not concern the public.

She might have thought what happened was unfair on her part, but sometimes adults should just relax and let some things go.

Of course celebrities are people with feelings too. However, some of the celebrities engage in pseudo events as a way of attracting attention.

Prior to releasing a song, album, movie or an event, they want the public to sympathise so that they promote their product.

Mass media has given rise to faux media, with people living fake lives to attract a huge following.

All that could be a way of gathering momentum such that they market themselves through sympathy.

However, not all celebrities have a negative impact on the world of their fans.

There are many celebrities who use their money to increase awareness of diseases and donate to the needy.

In doing so, they are setting a very good example to children and adolescents.

These stars can be very good role models to children and are an inspiration.

Some figures give an inside into their tough journeys and share their tough experiences so that their followers can learn a few points from them.

They can have a positive influence on children in order to do well in school, give back to the community by volunteering in poor and affected communities.

As with all celebrities, they try by all means to keep their social life on the media, and therefore, no one wants to be left behind and mocked where everyone can see.

As a result, children especially teenagers need guidance on how to interpret celebrities’ influence.

Adults can engage with kids around media. By doing so, they give support on how they process what they’re seeing and hearing in order to influence their vocabulary.

It is important that parents are well versed with who their children idolise as their role models to avoid bad influences in behaviour.