Celebrities reflect on the year, share their hopes for 2024

It is 3-2-1, “Happy New Year!”

Tomorrow is New Year’s Eve, and some local stars are getting nostalgic about the year behind them, while others are partying their way into 2024.

New Year’s Eve is all about partying the night away with your favourite people, so it’s no surprise those rich and famous use New Year as an excuse to join forces with like minded people and partying in extravagant locations.

As the New Year approaches and the introspectives for 2023 roll out, some have been asking what were the most memorable moments from the past year?

Again as some would want to put it — be it what they watched, music, television shows, or books that they loved or loathed; moments from the news, social media, or sports that you thought were great or terrible; notable aspects of your personal, family or academic life; or a mix of all these things.

It is fair to say that 2023 has been a challenging year for some local celebrities but they have managed to sail through. The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle spoke to some about their highs and lows of 2023, how they achieved resolutions they had set for themselves and what caught their attention during year.

Below are excerpts of the interviews:

Hillary Makaya (skincare owner, former beauty queen cum socialite)

“The year 2023 has been prosperous,” she pronounced.

“I have evolved so much in 2023 both spiritually and financially. Checking on my resolutions that I set for myself this year, yes I have managed to conquer all.”

“This year I outdid myself in every area of my life. I cherish the lessons that came with 2023, but mostly I cherish my relationship with God, my spiritual growth, and every blessing that came from my strong relationship with God.”

Makaya said that she got to experience, understand, and appreciate God on a different level.

“What I’m excited about the most in the year 2024 is the successes that are coming with it. I promise to make my businesses excel and flourish to their fullest potential. And this includes opening a professional skin clinic. What’s in store for 2024 is hard work, dedication and my continued spiritual growth.”

Joe Njagu (film-maker)

The award-winner has said 2023 has been amazing work-wise.

“We have excelled so much and realised so much growth. Through our collaboration we have managed to make productions that have made a mark locally and outside the country,” he revealed.

“Films like ‘Mirage’ and ‘Ngoda’ have done exceedingly well for us and opened so many doors of opportunities for us. ‘Ngoda’ is at a record-breaking 19 gongs which is an unbelievable feat for us and very encouraging.”

On resolution, he said, “To be honest I don’t set resolutions. I do what I call a five-year plan and everything is on course so far.

“2023, I cherished the growth that we experienced as a team. Our work is starting to cross borders and that is encouraging. 2024 is going to be fire. We have already engaged gears for the work we are bringing out in 2024. I am also going to do some work for TV thus working on a TV series.”

Mai TT (comedienne cum socialite”

The comedienne affectionately known as “Murandakadzi”, has a fair share story to tell as she described the year 2023 as puzzling.

“2023 has been a trying and challenging year for me which then made me find myself,” she said.

“I did not achieve most of my resolutions because I got incarcerated almost half of the year.”

“I cherish my family who stood by me during that trial time and 2024 I can’t unfold yet but a lot is to be expected.”

Walter Wanyanya (music promoter)

The founder member of Ngoma Nehosho said the year was super for him.

“2023 has been a good year all around, we have seen a lot of growth in the entertainment space as many people in the creative space embraced the various opportunities available to them.”

“I really never had New Year’s resolutions but I just continue building on whatever I have going on, the strategy will always be building good strategic relationships and building on them,” he said.

“The other is to continue learning. I am grateful for the good health and professionally, I am grateful for the people I work with who continue to up their game in what we do. Wanyanya said 2024 will be a year in which he will scale up everything that has currently done well.

“We will push harder and aim higher.”

Clive “Mono” Mukundu (music composer, producer and instrumentalist)

“The year 2023 has been financially unfavourable for the music industry, leading to over 10 well-known music producers leaving the country to seek menial jobs abroad,” he disclosed.

“According to some financial experts, this phenomenon can be attributed to the fact that it was an election year. Despite the challenges, there were some positive aspects. I greatly enjoyed my 53rd birthday and also achieved success with multiple releases.”

Mono is looking ahead to next year with great expectations.

“My goal is to continue working and expressing my calling.”

Faith Candy (businesswoman, social media guru)

“2023 was bitter-sweet full of ups and downs but overall it was a fair year,” she said.

“I didn’t have resolutions, hence can’t measure myself, but my next strategy is creating a vision board of 2024 and working towards it. I cherish God’s grace and my daughter. For New Year, expect more brand activations and I will be launching my FaithCandy Foundation charity organisation.”

Nigel Slick Pastor (comedian, MC)

The well-travelled comedian and master of ceremonies said he enjoyed the year 2023.

“2023 has been good. We have seen the goodness of God in our family and work. For my resolution check, I did not achieve them all,” he said.

“The strategy lies mainly in improving my planning. I discovered that for most of the things I failed to accomplish it was due to a lack of adequate planning, improve the plan then you’re halfway there.

“What I cherish most is the birth of our son, our first child, and expect more content, bigger events, and more inspiration.”