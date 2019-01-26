CELEBRATING NATIONAL HERO OLIVER MTUKUDZI

It is the first time that a local musician’s death has shaken the world with so much vibration.

It happens when an elephant falls. Its impact is beyond any other animal’s fall.

Dr Oliver Dairai Mtukudzi was not a simple musician. He was an elephant in the jungle of local music.

Ironically, he was of the elephant totem. He was Nzou Samanyanga. And he lived up to the traditional identification of his clan. His music has made a mark across borders and his death has shaken the world. Since he died on Wednesday afternoon, condolence messages have come from various sectors and the milestone achievement has been the conferment of national hero status on him.

He will be remembered for the great work that he did.

Below, his former guitarist and close friends share their experiences with Tuku.