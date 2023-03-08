Celebrating excellence: Women hog the limelight

As Zimbabweans join the rest of the globe in celebrating International Women’s Day today, it is pertinent to reflect on some of the indigenous women who made the headlines locally and abroad in the past year for displaying mettle in their chosen endeavours.

Running under the theme: “Digital: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, this year’s commemoration is anticipated to witness an exploration of how the gender digital gap impacts on widening socio-economic inequalities across the world.

The globally acknowledged event celebrates women’s achievements across a multiplicity of sectors, hence, the profiling of some of the Zimbabwean women who attracted the limelight in the past 12 months for greater good of humanity.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

The inspiring mother of the nation’s commitment to the needs of the vulnerable in society through the Angel of Hope Foundation, which she founded, saw the limelight beaming on her on both local and global arenas in 2022.

In May 2022, the First Lady was conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) (Honoris Causa) degree by GD Goenka University of India in recognition of her accomplishments in raising the standards of marginalised communities, saving women from cervical cancer, protection of children, human rights and boundless philanthropic works.

In recognition of her contribution to the education sector in Zimbabwe, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady was honoured with a gold medal by Vernadsky Crimean Federal University of Russia in September 2022.

Furthermore, in December 2022, the Russian State University for the Humanities conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on the prodigious Angel of Hope at a colourful ceremony in Moscow, in recognition of her charitable work, which has transformed the livelihoods of many Zimbabweans.

Also, in the same month, she came out tops among international philanthropists, and was duly honoured in the “health of the nation” category during the “#Wearetogether Awards” at a glittering ceremony presided over by President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the First Lady was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Development Studies by the Zimbabwe Open University in December last year for her outstanding humanitarian and development work, which has not only drawn attention and admiration locally, but globally as well.

As founder and patron of the Angel of Hope Foundation, she has spearheaded humanitarian work, cascading it to the most marginalised communities, and advocating for the preservation of their culture.

She has reached out to communities bordering Zimbabwe and Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia and Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Through the foundation, the First Lady has visited communities and institutions donating foodstuffs, bed linen, stationery, ICT and medical equipment; and initiating comprehensive self-help projects like aquaculture, gardening, fruit farming, and free-range chicken rearing.

Air Vice Marshal Winnie Mandeya

The limelight could not miss the enthralling attraction of this hardworking woman of firsts, who was appointed the first female Air Vice Marshal of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), a rank equivalent to a Major General in land forces, by President Mnangagwa in November last year.

Also, she was the first woman Base Adjutant, first woman to be sent to attend a Command Staff Course outside the country, first woman Directing Staff, first woman to be appointed Director Civil Military Relations, and first woman Deputy Commandant.

AVM Mandeya is one of the few military women who have literally broken the ground, opened doors, and made the choice of a military career easier for women following after her.

Regina Chinamasa

A tax expert, Ms Regina Chinamasa was appointed the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) substantive commissioner general on September 1, 2022.

Before her latest appointment, she was the commissioner revenue assurance and acting commissioner general from February 1, 2022.

Ms Chinamasa started her career as a tax assessor in 1994 in the Department of Taxes, and joined the investigations division at the inception of Zimra in 2001. She was credited with leading various strategic and transformative initiatives and processes in Zimra.

Gloria Zvaravanhu

The former Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) chief executive officer (CEO), Gloria Zvaravanhu, enticed the spotlight in January 2022 when she was appointed managing director (MD) at Old Mutual Insurance Company Zimbabwe, one of the biggest sector players in the country.

Zvaravanhu is a past president of ICAZ, and was the second female president in ICAZ’s 100-year history.

She has close to 20 years experience in financial management, about 15 of which at executive management level.

She also served as a general manager at NicozDiamond Insurance Limited, finance executive at First Mutual Life, and a manager at KPMG Chartered Accountants in both audit and corporate finance departments.

She is an alumnus of the prestigious US State Department/Fortune 500 Global women mentoring programme where she was mentored by one of the top “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” in the United States.

Zvaravanhu has won several business accolades in Zimbabwe, which include Female Manager of the Year (2013), Corporate Governance Professional of the Year (2017), and Young Professional Leader of the Year (2018).

Ketumile Nare

The 25-year-old Ms Ketumile Nare made the headlines after being installed Headman Mahopolo at a colourful ceremony presided over by the area’s paramount Chief Tshitaudze (David Mbedzi) at Malibeng Village, Beitbridge West, Matabeleland South in June last year.

She became the first woman to be installed as a senior traditional leader in the Beitbridge District.

The new traditional leader replaced her father Lemohang Nare, who died in April 2019.

The appointment came in fulfilment of the Government’s thrust to strengthen traditional and community leaders’ structures, which are key in pushing development from the grassroots level.

Tinevimbo Matambanadzo

Girl child rights activist, Tinevimbo Matambanadzo, hit the headlines in 2022 for her advocacy. She has been an unsung hero in the fight for girl child rights and charity work in different schools in Zimbabwe.

Matambanadzo won the Phoenix Publishing Author of the Year award, which was held at the end of November last year.

She also bagged the Ignite Youth Award first runner-up award in the Girl Empowerment Category.

Despite suffering from stage four endometriosis, Matambanadzo is dedicated to helping others. She has helped close to 150 women in the group to gain confidence and fight on despite their condition.

Also, she runs a small project in partnership with a local company aimed at providing 10 vulnerable women with cash incentives so that they could buy pads and medication to manage the condition.

She is also part of the Founding 100 and Top 20 Most Influential Young Zimbabweans.

Kudakwashe “Take Money’’ Chiwandire

Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire has been the World Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim champion since February 2022. She successfully defended her title in October last year by defeating Mexican challenger, Zulina Munoz, at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The 27-year-old boxer has formerly agreed to terms to challenge the WBC super-bantamweight gold champion, Yemileth Mercado, of Mexico on March 18. The fight is expected to take place at the Gimnasio Manuel Bernardo Aguirre in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Dr Sharon Soko

The beaming spotlight zeroed in, also, on Zimbabwe’s first female neurosurgeon trained in the country, Dr Sharon Soko.

The neurosurgeon, who is based at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has proven her mettle in a male-dominated space.

It is undoubtedly one of the most difficult medical specialties, not to mention the job itself as it deals with the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

From a biochemistry degree, and later on studies in medicine, Dr Soko underwent a 14-year journey to become a neurosurgeon.

Tafadzwa Mandiwanza

The limelight illuminated yet another female specialist in the field of medicine, Dr Tafadzwa Mandiwanza, the first female paediatric neurosurgeon.

Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, she got international headlines buzzing as the first female paediatric neurosurgeon in Ireland.

Dr Mandiwanza’s husband, Rebabonye Pharithi, is originally from Botswana. The couple has lived in Ireland for 20 years where all their children were born.

Tanyaradzwa Muzinda

A shining beacon, United States-based Zimbabwean, Tanyaradzwa Muzinda (18) is a top female motocross rider.

She was named among top 100 inspirational women for 2022 by the influential UK-based magazine — March8.

Tanya has become Zimbabwe’s off-road circuit’s champion, and she is the first Zimbabwean woman to win a motocross championship since 1957.