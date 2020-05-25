Celebrating Bob Marley, Africa Day on one stage

Arts Reporter

There is something iconic about celebrating Bob Marley and Africa Day on the same stage. Marley was a legend who inspired many African leaders and their compatriots on the journey to freedom from colonialism.

It was not a coincidence that he came to Zimbabwe’s Independence celebrations in 1980 and composed the song “Zimbabwe” that spoke to the many other Africans that took part in the liberation of the country.

It is not a coincidence that a show to commemorate Marley and celebrate Africa Day will be held today in Harare. The show will be streamed live on Zimcelebs, Theatre in the Park and Zimbojam Facebook pages from 7pm to 10.30 pm today.

Artistes to perform at the event include Mannex, Guspy Warrior, Cello Culture, Allanah, Celcius, Ras Caleb, Moosafa King and Zimreggaestra Band.

Templeman and Garry B will be on turntables churning out some of the best international reggae rhythms.

One of the show organisers Spencer Madziya said the Marley commemoration gig has become an important part of their entertainment calendar.

“We have had this festival going for the past two years this is our third. It is one genre people have left out. It’s historic importance to us is huge as a nation, that even the great Bob Marley himself performed at our independence. Honouring him this way is a must. We took it upon ourselves as promoters including Chipaz Promotions and Dollarbill Entertainment to make sure that we keep supporting reggae music,” said Madziya.

“Having the event on Africa Day makes it more special because many Africans take inspiration from Bob Marley’s music and philosophy.”