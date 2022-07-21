CDF funds to complete Mukodzongi Clinic

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Villagers in Chiweshe’s Mukodzongi villagers will no longer have to walk long miles to seek medical health assistance following the availing of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to complete the electrification of the clinic.

The clinic has not been functional for more than five years with many villagers finding it difficult to seek medical care from far and inaccessible clinics like Chinehasha.

Mukodzongi Ward 5 councillor Mr Edmore Mandaza said children have since started receiving polio vaccination at the clinic.

“The situation has been difficult for our people here for a very long time due to the delays which faced this clinic. It has been years since the clinic started being built with the majority of our people being forced to walk or use scotch carts to far places like Chinehasha to seek medical help.

“However, there are notable developments now as the local legislator has channelled the CDF towards the completion of the clinic,” said Mandaza.

Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central Cde Sydney Chidamba confirmed the development.

“As the legislator, I have channelled all the CDF towards health facilities and this includes the completion of Mukodzongi Clinic which has been lagging behind for a long time.

“Besides the clinic, part of the CDF is also going towards the rehabilitation of Rosa mortuary,” said Cde Chidamba.

Meanwhile, in a bid to escalate development projects the Zanu PF provincial chairman in Mashonaland Central Cde Kazembe Kazembe recently held an all developmental stakeholder meeting in Bindura with legislators, councillors, provincial members and district coordinating committees where he emphasised that MPs should be drivers of development.