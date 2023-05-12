Cde Temveous lands seat in anti-sanctions national executive council

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Cde Lilian Temveous has been appointed the national secretary responsible for training and implementation in the Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES)’s national executive council in the Midlands province.

Cde Temveous has been playing an active role in amplifying the call for the lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe imposed by some western countries.

CAES Executive Director Cde Martin Zharare said the appointment of Cde Temveous will help in training and enlightening women about the badness of sanctions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome and congratulate the new appointee and wish her all the best in her new portfolio as we all aspire to have illegal sanctions imposed on the Zimbabwean people lifted.

” It is through her dedication, patriotism and resilience in the fight against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that we have seen it fit to bestow on her the leadership roll as we move to build a strong and vibrant organisation that is at the forefront of equipping citizens with the necessary skills to rise above the after effects of the economic sanctions and become masters of their own destinies,” said Cde Zharare.

Cde Temveous said she was honoured to be part of the team and vowed to work tirelessly in making sure that sanctions imposed in the country were removed.

“I am excited to be part of the team and we will conduct awareness campaigns across the country enlightening people about the Zidera act,” she said.

“We are going to rope in more women and train them on various income generating projects so that they can sustain themselves and their families. We want to show the world that sanctions will not deter us from making progress and develop our country as patriotic Zimbabweans.”