Cde Sibhula declared liberation war heroine

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation heroine status on Kariba Councillor (women’s quota) and war veteran Cde Sithembiso Tendai Sibanda, better known as Cde Sibhula.

Cde Sibhula died in Kariba’s Mahombekombe Township on Saturday after a short illness.In a letter, Zanu-PF Secretary-General, Cde Obert Mpofu confirmed the conferment of heroine status on Cde Sibhula.“His excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu (PF), Cde E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation war heroine status on the late Cde Sithembiso Tendai Sibanda who died on 6th July, 2024,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Sibhula is expected to be buried at Fumeria Farm in Karoi.

Further details will be revealed in due course.