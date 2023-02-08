“Cde Nyakuedzwa remains Women’s League boss”

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has dismissed social media reports that Manicaland Provincial Women’s chairperson Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa has been suspended from her post.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa, who is Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, said Cde Nyakuedzwa remains in her elected position.

“Zanu PF wishes to put it on record that Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa’s position as chairwoman for Manicaland Province remains as it has been since she was elected.

“She is wholly on the reins of province Women’s League leadership and is fully discharging her duties and responsibilities,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Cde Nyakuedzwa is ardently focussed on carrying out her mandate of voter registration and membership mobilisation among other duties to ensure President Mnangagwa’s victory in this year’s elections.

Zanu PF, he said, applauds the unity of purpose and sterling work being done by party structures and affiliates in grassroots mobilisation.