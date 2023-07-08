Cde Mohadi mourns Archbishop GutiÂ 

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has joined President Mnangagwa and the nation in mourning Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga Forward in Faith) founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti.

Cde Mohadi said Archbishop Guti was instrumental in moulding upright and hard working people through Zaoga’s “Matarenda” concept.

The “Matarenda” concept dovetails with the mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

Cde Mohadi said Archbishop Guti would be missed, but his works will forever be remembered not just in Zimbabwe but across the world.