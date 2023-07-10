Cde James Chikerema honoured

Jah Master on stage performing during the gala to honour the late national hero Cde James Chikerema

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections desk

Mashonaland ‘Best’ West province was the place to be last Saturday, day or night.

Whichever time one would have preferred it was all crowds, unquestionably the majority clad in Zanu PF regalia.

In the morning there was a star rally addressed by President Mnangagwa at Magunje Growth Point which attracted multitudes, cementing the Zanu PF’s status as the people’s party of choice.

Forget the cold weather, evening was no different of course in Karoi, as people from all walks of life came to honour the late national hero Cde James Chikerema.

It was indeed, a befitting honour as Chikangwe Stadium, at the heart of Karoi’s oldest high-density suburb, Chikangwe, imploded with musicians belting song after song.

For once if not forever, Karoi was united. Unity, love, peace and tranquillity engulfed the town.

Artistes drawn from across the divide took turns to enthral fans from gospel musicians like Mathias Mhere to Urban Grooves XQ delivered justice for the crowd and as for sungura the choice was abundant with seasoned artistes. Leornard Zhakata gave a polished act in ZORA music.

It was indeed a hard task for either the writer or the fans to judge the best performance as some of the seasoned artistes as afro-fusion legend Jeys Marabini made sure they left no room for chancers.

Such was the case with one of the country’s best performers Sandra Ndebele who sang one of her hit songs, ‘Guva rangu’ which proved to be a favourite among many.

Mathias Mhere gave a polished act singing his yesteryear songs which proved more popular.

EXQ also proved to be still popular among legions of fans that could resonate with both his yesteryear and current songs.

In the wee hours it nearly turned to be a “Jah” affair as Jah Master and Jah Signal left the crowd in cloud nine due to their scintillating performances.

At 1 am it was the Jah Master who first took to the stage.

He indeed proved that he is a “master” of performances. Despite the cold weather he appeared on stage clad in jeans and a tattered short on top of the jeans while shirtless.

His energy was for all to see that he meant serious business. He set the bar too high that fellow performers were not supposed to take any chances.

His fellow “Jah” of course Signal also made sure he never disappointed as he kept the crowd on its toes.

Like others Enzo Ishall who came after the ‘Jahs’ also proved to be a darling to fans.

“Agirimende” hit-maker, Last Chiyangwa, affectionately known as Tambaoga just like his moniker, seemed as if was dancing alone.

Despite trying a spirited effort he seemed to have been out of touch with the crowd as at some point they demanded him off the stage.

It had to take Progress Chipfumo to revive the jovial mood. His songs like Wakarasa Mwana connected well with the masses.

Composed as always, the veteran artiste belted one song after another before he left the stage for sungura musicians who performed averagely.

Romeo Gasa, Simon Mutambi and Mark Ngwazi delivered as expected.

The gala lived up to its billing as Mashonaland West province and the nation celebrated the life of the fallen gallant son.

Susan Katemba said she was delighted that the Government was honouring one of their own.

“It gives us great pleasure seeing our heroes being recognised like this. In fact, this should be the new norm: galas should be held annually in commemoration of gallant sons and daughters of the struggle,” she said.

Tafadzwa Kazonga said was enthralled to witness some of the seasoned artists performing live on stage.

“Thanks to the Government that I have managed to witness Mathias Mhere performing free of charge. It is a dream come true. I was only used to hearing him on radio or television,” he said.