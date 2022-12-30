Cde Hungwe appointed into Politburo

30 Dec, 2022 - 00:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Cde Hungwe appointed into Politburo Cde Omega Hungwe

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, has appointed Cde Omega Hungwe into the Politburo as a Committee member.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu confirmed the development.

“Reference is made to the statement released on December 23, 2022 on the appointments of the Politburo by HE (His Excellency) the President and First Secretary of the party Cde ED Mnangagwa. 

“The statement omitted on the list, the name of Cde Omega Hungwe who was appointed into the Politburo as a Committee member,” reads the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting